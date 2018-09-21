CaliphCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (CALC)

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. CaliphCoin has a total market capitalization of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaliphCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaliphCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00080702 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00097931 BTC.

CaliphCoin Profile

CaliphCoin (CRYPTO:CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaliphCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaliphCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.