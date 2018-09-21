California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,923 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,207,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 382,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,796,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,316,000 after buying an additional 380,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 207.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,133,000 after buying an additional 333,623 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $149.42 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.87 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

