California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Edison International (EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,261 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Edison International worth $64,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 15,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

