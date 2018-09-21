California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VF were worth $68,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in VF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

VFC opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,768.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Others. The Outdoor & Action Sports segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

