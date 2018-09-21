CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

