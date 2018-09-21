Cae Inc (CAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$29.00 target price on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.25 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.42. The company had a trading volume of 564,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,855. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.49 and a 12-month high of C$28.15.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$730.37 million. CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

