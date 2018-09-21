Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 258,261 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,364,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,789,000 after acquiring an additional 667,869 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 195.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 248,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,743.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $252,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,572,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,681,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.