Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.00. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.05.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $701,921.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at $11,759,561.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total value of $381,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $656,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.