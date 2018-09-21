Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Veoneer (VNE)

Equities research analysts at Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikko S. Taipale purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,426.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Carlson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,100 shares of company stock worth $2,701,501.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

