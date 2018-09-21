Bruker (BRKR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 16,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,675. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bruker by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

