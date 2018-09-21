Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – William Blair increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.94. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2019 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $21.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $57.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $22.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $62.00 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. MED raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.95.

AZO opened at $761.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $541.00 and a 1-year high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.