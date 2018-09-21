Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) PT at $78.47

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 96,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,815. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $109,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,943 shares of company stock worth $1,693,880. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 3,935.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

