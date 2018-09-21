Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) PT at $101.50

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.50.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NYSE WST opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

