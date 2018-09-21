Brokerages Set Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Target Price at $68.06

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Teladoc alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $821,382.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,334.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,781 shares of company stock valued at $18,083,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teladoc by 82.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Teladoc in the second quarter worth about $37,772,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Teladoc by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 585,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Teladoc by 997.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 515,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 468,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 66,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Teladoc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Teladoc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.