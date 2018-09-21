Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NOVN) PT at $88.86

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 88.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC set a CHF 79 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Shares of NOVN traded up CHF 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting CHF 78.38. 11,210,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

