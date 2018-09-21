Brokerages Set Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Target Price at $2.46

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Avon Products alerts:

AVP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,386. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avon Products news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 874,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.