Brokerages Set American Express (AXP) Price Target at $108.55

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,359.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. 123,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,071. American Express has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.