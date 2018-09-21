Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. MRC Global posted sales of $959.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.97%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 1,373,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 653.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,417,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after purchasing an additional 647,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.