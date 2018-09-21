Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (LEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.19. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NYSE:LEN opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 39.4% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

