Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.81 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $55.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FPRX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,815. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $506.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.24.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

