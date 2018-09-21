Brokerages Expect Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $53.08 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.