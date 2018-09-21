Brokerages Anticipate Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will announce $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $21.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $46.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 421.64%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. WBB Securities upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 1,073,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,092. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.65. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 168,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.