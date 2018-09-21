Brokerages Anticipate RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. RGC Resources also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

RGCO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

