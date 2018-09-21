Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

