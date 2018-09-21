Brokerages Anticipate GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. GRIFOLS S A/S posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GRIFOLS S A/S.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

GRFS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.13. 614,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,100. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,021,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 38,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,001,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $68,464,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,906,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,486,000 after purchasing an additional 443,386 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

