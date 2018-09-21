Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will post sales of $835.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $875.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 800,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,499. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 83.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 142,179 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.