Brokerages Anticipate FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Post $1.23 EPS

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of FFG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 63,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,519. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.83.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $189.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 99,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

