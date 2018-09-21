Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

AIMC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

