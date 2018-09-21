Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.43 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.93. 202,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.30. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.