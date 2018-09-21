BofI (BOFI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BofI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BofI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 7,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BofI has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. equities research analysts predict that BofI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BofI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,079,000 after buying an additional 209,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BofI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,886,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,310,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BofI by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BofI by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

