Bodycote (BOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,010 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 1,010 ($13.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.20) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,105 ($14.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 993.93 ($12.95).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.86) on Wednesday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 728.50 ($9.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,043 ($13.59). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.58.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris acquired 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.59) per share, with a total value of £99,982.60 ($130,236.55).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

