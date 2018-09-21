BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 257,484 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 449,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 389,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
