BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 257,484 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 449,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 389,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.