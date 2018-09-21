BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (UNP) Price Target to $180.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 142,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,764,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

