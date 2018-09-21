BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 112,863 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,863 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 430,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after buying an additional 522,722 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 314,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Knisely bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

