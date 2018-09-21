bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after buying an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 263,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,934,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 5,126 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $872,701.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,829,905 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.05.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $141.90 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

