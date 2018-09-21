Blox (CDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, Mercatox and Gate.io. Blox has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blox has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00281252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151669 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.78 or 0.06380202 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,079,084 tokens. The official website for Blox is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Gatecoin, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

