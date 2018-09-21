BlockPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $259,179.00 (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, BlockPay has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One BlockPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockPay has a total market capitalization of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00289096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009494 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.06501437 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay’s launch date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch

BlockPay Token Trading

BlockPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

