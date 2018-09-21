Block Array Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Block Array token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00288938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00153093 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.52 or 0.06286091 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

