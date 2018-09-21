BlackRock Inc. Has $244.34 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,653,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $244,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,079,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,122,000 after acquiring an additional 487,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,200,000 after acquiring an additional 646,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,270,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,186,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 265,031 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of THS opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.45. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

