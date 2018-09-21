BlackRock Inc. Has $243.61 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $243,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 219.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,065,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $28,402,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 970.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,249.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $18,278,000.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $96,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $101.03 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.