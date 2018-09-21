BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 28th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$11.22 and a 1-year high of C$18.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Sandeep Chennakeshu sold 183,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.09, for a total transaction of C$1,849,638.26.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

