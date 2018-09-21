Black Knight Inc (BKI) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,581,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 28.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 36.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In related news, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

