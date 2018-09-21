Black Box (BBOX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 592,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 973,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Box stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.91% of Black Box worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBOX)

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

