Black Box (BBOX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 592,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 973,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%.
Black Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBOX)
Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.
