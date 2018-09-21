BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,322,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,978 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $28.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.