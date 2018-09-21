Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $6.57 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 75.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00097682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $751,152.00 and approximately $73,876.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00026983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022382 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029886 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 114,386 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

