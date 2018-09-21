BidaskClub Upgrades Randgold Resources (GOLD) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,577. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of -0.14. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,966,000 after acquiring an additional 222,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,945,000 after acquiring an additional 441,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,459,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 473,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

