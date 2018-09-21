BidaskClub Upgrades Landec (LNDC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Landec had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in Landec by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 36,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Landec by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.