BidaskClub Downgrades Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.27 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,571,627. 51.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

