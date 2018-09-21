BidaskClub Downgrades ePlus (PLUS) to Buy

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $2,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $51,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,271.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ePlus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

