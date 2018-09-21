BidaskClub Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Strong Sell

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of ANIP opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $633.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 0.06%. analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 310,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

